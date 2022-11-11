Contact Us
New Flower Shop To Open In Bedford

Ben Crnic
Owners Anthony and Lauren Chillemi are pictured with their business, the Bedford Village Flower Shoppe, which will soon open. Photo Credit: Anthony Chillemi

A new flower shop in Northern Westchester will soon celebrate its grand opening. 

The Bedford Village Flower Shoppe, located in Bedford at 634 Old Post Road (Route 22), will officially open on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., according to the business's Facebook page. 

The grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as a raffle and refreshments, according to the event's flier. 

The flower shop will sell a variety of floral arrangements, including custom designs for special events such as weddings, according to the store's website. 

"Our arrangements are premium designs with no filler and are perfect for your dream wedding, special gatherings or every day celebrations," the business's website says. 

