COVID-19: Stop & Shop Pharmacies Now Offering Anti-Viral Medication

Stop & Shop has begun offering two approved COVID-19 antiviral medicines, Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Molnupiravir at its 55 New York pharmacies.

The mega-supermarket chain made the announcement on Thursday, April 7, that the drugs would be available at no cost with a valid prescription from a health care provider.

The COVID-19 anti-viral medication Molnupiravir can be prescribed to those 18 and older, while Paxlovid is authorized for use by adults and children ages 12 and older weighing at least 88 pounds, store officials said.

Availability of the anti-viral oral prescription will vary by store. Once prescribed, Stop & Shop encourages the infected individual to stay home and send a trusted family member or friend to pick up the prescription.

For everyone’s health and safety, Stop & Shop associates will also be available to deliver the prescription to customers’ vehicles via curbside delivery in the stores’ parking lot.

According to the FDA, the COVID anti-viral prescriptions are for the treatment of COVID- 19 in those who are at higher risk of developing more severe outcomes of COVID-19.

The FDA adds that the anti-virals are not a substitute for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved over the past two years, Stop & Shop Pharmacy has provided our customers and communities with convenient and safe ways to protect their families and loved ones,” says Katie Thornell, director of Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop.

Stop & Shop pharmacies have also partnered with the Biden-Harris Administration to distribute over the counter, self-administered, rapid COVID-19 tests to eligible Medicare Part B recipients at no cost.

Customers should bring their Medicare Part B red-white-and-blue card to the pharmacy when receiving the at-home tests at their local Stop & Shop Pharmacy.

