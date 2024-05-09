Fog/Mist 44°

Life Member Peter Perez Of Bedford Fire Department Dies

A Northern Westchester fire department is mourning the loss of a beloved life member who is remembered for his dedicated service and sardonic sense of humor. 

Bedford Fire Department life member Peter Perez.

Bedford Fire Department life member Peter Perez. 

 Photo Credit: Bedford Fire Department
Longtime Bedford resident and Bedford Fire Department life member Peter Perez died on Sunday, May 5 at the age of 90, according to his obituary.

Born in Brooklyn in 1933, Perez spent three decades working with the US Postal Service. 

He was also a Benevolent Founder of the Bedford Fire Department, where he was a longtime member and former secretary. 

In his role as secretary, Perez often wrote up the department's meeting minutes. However, because of his cynical sense of humor, much of these minutes often had to be heavily redacted, the department wrote on social media. 

In addition to his career and public service, Perez could also often be found spending time at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with his wife of 63 years, Adaline, his obituary said. 

"He will be greatly missed," his obituary continued. 

Perez is survived by Adaline; his daughters, Tami, Patricia, and Mia; his grandchildren, Billy, Alexa, and Brooke; his brother, Joseph; and several other relatives. 

A visitation for Perez will be held on Thursday, May 9 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Oelker-Cox & Sinatra Funeral Home at 262 East Main St. in Mount Kisco. 

A funeral service will then be held on Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Bedford at 7 Pound Ridge Rd.  

Click here to read Perez's full obituary.

