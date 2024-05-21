Bedford's Chazz Palminteri Bringing 'Bronx Tale' One-Man Show To Area Theaters

Palminteri, age 72, originally premiered "A Bronx Tale" as a one-man play in Los Angeles in 1989. Since then, the show has been turned into a feature film with the help of famed actor Robert DeNiro, as well as a musical that opened in 2016.

Now, Palminteri, a lifelong New York and Bronx native who currently lives in Northern Westchester County in the town of Bedford, is once again bringing the original one-man show to the stage. Theaters Palminteri will be stopping at include:

The Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut on Friday, May 31, and Friday, Nov. 8;

The Cabot Theater in Beverly, Massachusetts on Friday, June 7, and Sunday, June 9;

The Paramount Theater on Long Island in Huntington, on Sunday, June 23.

In addition to his current tour, Palminteri's one-man show is also being turned into a film titled "A Bronx Tale | The Original One Man Show," the actor announced. The film will feature the show in a cinematic format that "has never been done before," Palminteri said.

The film will premiere at DeNiro Con on Thursday, June 13.

During the show, Palminteri plays the story's 18 characters all by himself. The show was turned into the beloved film after DeNiro watched Palminteri perform it in 1990.

Click here to view all the dates for "A Bronx Tale."

