6 Hospitalized, Road Closed After Head-On Crash On Saw Mill River Parkway In Bedford

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 19 just before 7 p.m., when the Bedford Hills Fire Department responded to the Saw Mill River Parkway northbound at Exit 39 for a reported head-on crash.

Upon arriving at the scene, the fire department shut down the exit ramp and closed both northbound lanes so that emergency vehicles could enter the parkway the wrong way.

Crews then worked to perform a "door pop" in order to free one of the occupants of an involved vehicle in addition to cleaning up spilled fluids and caring for other injured patients.

Soon, three ambulances transported six injured patients to a local hospital, and the damaged cars were removed from the parkway.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.