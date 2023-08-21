A Few Clouds 84°

SHARE

6 Hospitalized, Road Closed After Head-On Crash On Saw Mill River Parkway In Bedford

A head-on collision in Northern Westchester caused a parkway to briefly close and hospitalized a total of six people, fire officials said. 

The crash happened on the Saw Mill River Parkway northbound in Bedford at Exit 39.
The crash happened on the Saw Mill River Parkway northbound in Bedford at Exit 39. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 19 just before 7 p.m., when the Bedford Hills Fire Department responded to the Saw Mill River Parkway northbound at Exit 39 for a reported head-on crash. 

Upon arriving at the scene, the fire department shut down the exit ramp and closed both northbound lanes so that emergency vehicles could enter the parkway the wrong way. 

Crews then worked to perform a "door pop" in order to free one of the occupants of an involved vehicle in addition to cleaning up spilled fluids and caring for other injured patients. 

Soon, three ambulances transported six injured patients to a local hospital, and the damaged cars were removed from the parkway. 

to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE