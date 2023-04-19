Wyckoff's Jonas Brothers Sing In The Stairwell On Tonight Show

The New Jersey natives, who grew up in Wyckoff, debuted a new segment on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," on Tuesday, April 18.

They sang their new song "Waffle House" in the Tonight Show stairwell with The Roots. The segment was appropriately titled "Musical Stairs."

The Jonas Brothers recently appeared on "Saturday Night Live" wearing matching red and white jumpsuits to dance with Molly Shannon's Sally O'Malley character.

