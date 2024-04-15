Troubled Passenger Dies After Jumping From Moving Car On Route 287: Njsp

The Ford was headed north when the 31-year-old rear-seat passenger from Connecticut opened the door and jumped out in the area of milepost 58.4 in Oakland around 9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, NJSP Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

The victim sustained a severe head injury and had stopped breathing, responders said.

Oakland Police Sgt. Michael Griffin and Officers Karley Greulich and Hank Anderson conducted CPR before the man was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson by the Oakland First Aid Squad with paramedics on board, said Capt. Timothy Keenan.

He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, Lebron said.

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

******

