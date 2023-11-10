SEE Anything? Bulldog Dumped Alongside Route 287

A good Samaritan pulled over after spotting the black and white unneutered American Bully in the crate on the northbound highway near the Skyline Drive exit in Oakland this past Sunday, Nov. 5.

The container sells for over $300, dog lovers have noted.

"Heartless people out there," one said. "Poor baby."

The North Jersey Community Animal Shelter is caring for the dog and says he isn't up for adoption.

Shelter officials asked that anyone driving in that area around 3 p.m. that day consider whether they may have seen a vehicle that could be connected -- possibly a white, two-door pickup truck -- or perhaps has dashcam video of it.

If so, they ask that you call Bloomingdale Animal Control, but "only if you have information": (973) 838-8959.

