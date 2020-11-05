Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff
Return to your home site

Menu

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

SWATTING: Bogus Hostage Call Brings SWAT Team To Quiet Franklin Lakes Neighborhood

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bergen SWAT
Bergen SWAT Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A fake Mother's Day call of a man who’d taken hostages brought a SWAT team to a Franklin Lakes home, authorities said.

Police cordoned off the area around the Oldwoods Road residence after receiving the 3:15 p.m. call Sunday, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

They determined in less than an hour that they’d been subjected to a “swatting” incident, Bakelaar said.

“There were no issues at the residence and the telephone call was illegitimate in nature,” he said.

"Swatting" incidents peaked nationwide about five years ago but have since subsided somewhat.

Authorities say deploying SWAT teams and additional personnel from an area to unsuspecting victims’ homes and businesses -- as well as to schools that end up being locked down -- can put people in danger while diverting resources from potential areas of critical need.

Last year, a judge in Kansas sentenced a California swatter to a mandatory 20 years in federal prison for a bogus 911 call that resulted in an innocent man's death.

Detectives were investigating Sunday’s hoax, Bakelaar said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice!

Serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.