Indian Hills HS Lacrosse Star From Oakland, Long Island Teammate Killed In NC Crash

A former star lacrosse player for Indian Hills High School in Oakland was killed along with a teammate from Long Island in a car crash in North Carolina, authorities said.

Ann Wray, a sophomore agribusiness major at the University of Mount Olive, was in a Jeep with six classmates that was t-boned by a dump truck on a two-lane highway in town shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Wray and teammate Madison Mergl of Sayville, in Suffolk County, were killed, authorities said.

Five other student athletes were airlifted to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, they said.

Four of them were teammates on the UMO women’s lacrosse team with Wray and Mergl. The fifth is a former baseball player, the school said.

Wray, who also played goalie for the Indian Hills HS soccer team, made second-team all-county in lacrosse her junior and senior years.

Mergl was a freshman exercise science major.

"It is a sad day for the University of Mount Olive,” said Interim UMO President Dr. Ed Croom. “We are in prayer for everyone involved in this horrific accident.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families of Ann Wray and Madison Mergl, and we uplift all of the others in our prayers as they continue to receive medical treatment,” Croom said.

