Ex-Bergen Athlete Already Charged In Penn State Sex Crimes Busted In Oakland Burglary Spree

A 20-year-old former high school cross-country runner from Oakland burglarized three borough businesses and attempted to break into at least five others, authorities said Tuesday.

It began that morning when footage showed Christopher Leymeister vandalizing a surveillance camera at the rear door of Security Headquarters on Elm Street, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Further investigation found that he also broke into Oakland Wine and Liquor around the corner on Ramapo Valley Road and a BP service station a few blocks from there, Eldridge said.

Leymeister also tried and failed to break into a Lukoil station next to the shopping center that houses Security Headquarters, a Delta station on Franklin Avenue and three other Elm Street businesses -- Candyland, Smurfettes Treasure and an optometrist's office.

Leymeister -- a 2018 Indian Hills High School graduate who most recently attended Penn State -- was arrested by campus police in February after they said he broke into several residences, woke their occupants and exposed himself. A judge released him pending trial.

Oakland police arrested Leymeister around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Dollar Store on Ramapo Valley Road, where he'd just started a new job.

They charged him with several counts of burglary, as well as criminal attempt and criminal mischief.

Leymeister also was charged with the possession of burglary tools, theft, urinating in public, and operating a motor vehicle while suspended after a second or subsequent D.W.I.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail.

