DWI Driver Charged In Head-On Oakland Crash That Seriously Injured Mahwah Motorcyclist, 68

Jerry DeMarco
Jeremiah W. Hayden
Jeremiah W. Hayden Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Authorities said a Bronx driver was drunk when he cut off a motorcycle and hit it head-on with his sedan in Oakland, seriously injuring the rider -- a 68-year-old Ramapough Lenape Nation member from Mahwah.

Jeremiah W. Hayden, 23, turned his 2008 Acura TSX into a driveway from the opposite direction near Jim's Auto on West Oakland Avenue off Route 287, hitting the oncoming 1995 Honda Gold Wing, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The motorcyclist, a member of the native American Ramapough Lenape Nation tribe, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

He was listed Thursday in stable condition, Musella said.

Hayden, meanwhile, was released pending a Sept. 18 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged criminally with assault by auto and  possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and also received summonses for DWI, reckless driving and failing to yield.

Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and Oakland police investigated the crash.

