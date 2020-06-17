Culprits Could Make It Easier Admitting To COVID, ‘Go Home To China’ Graffiti At Wyckoff Eatery

Whoever spray-painted “Go home to China,” “Coronavirus” and “COVID-19” on the windows and front sidewalk of a Wyckoff Chinese restaurant – whether adult or juvenile – faces severe penalties if caught by investigators, authorities said Wednesday.

Detectives were reviewing area surveillance video and evidence collected by the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification following the overnight attack on Gourmet Garden Restaurant on Crescent Avenue.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is involved, as well, and are pursuing the incident as a bias crime.

Other charges, including criminal mischief, are likely, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

“The investigation thus far shows no other reason for the crime other than the ethnicity of the business and its owners,” Soto said.

Which means severe penalties if those responsible are caught and convicted – or lesser punishment for a confession.

“This incident is not a reflection of our Wyckoff community, but rather a reflection of a hate-filled person,” Police Chief David Murphy said, calling the incident “a cowardly act meant to alienate a member of our community.”

He asked anyone who might have witnessed anything or has video or information “that you feel may be of value to our investigation” contact Detective Sgt. Michael Ragucci or Detective Sgt. Kevin Kasak at (201) 891-2121 or detectives@wyckoffpolice.org.

“All tips will remain anonymous,” the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.