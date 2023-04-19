Out-Of-State Route 287 Driver Found With Gun, Large Mag: Franklin Lakes PD

Nicholas Noel, 42, of Breaux Bridge, LA, was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima stopped by Officer Steven Albert for an equipment violation on the northbound on Tuesday, April 18, Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

In plain view on the passenger seat was a 9mm Ruger, the captain said.

Noel remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance on illegal weapons and ammunition charges in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Detective Sgt. Stephen Broek, Detective Christopher Tinio and Officer Donald Harvey assisted.

