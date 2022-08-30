North Jersey Dad Who Died After Three-Week Cancer Fight Lived 'Rags To Riches' Tale

North Jersey father and businessman Talath Witharane died after a three-week battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, according to his obituary. He was 50 years old.

Witharane, of Franklin Lakes, met his wife, Erin, 21 years ago on a blind date, and together they raised their two children Evyn, 15, and Harry, 12.

According to his obituary, Witharane "led the quintessential American rags to riches story." He was born in Sri Lanka and later worked his way up from a Taco Bell employee to president of RK Environmental, a food safety company with more than 200 employees.

"One of the best was taken far too soon," his company said on Facebook. "His spirit will always be remembered. Rest in Peace, Talath Witharane."

