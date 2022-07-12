Lucille Howe, 91, Personified A Pioneering, Adventurous Spirit

Lucille Howe (McElhaney) was born in Helena, MT in 1928 to James Lewis McElhaney and Dorothy Beatrice Stapleton. She was a third-generation descendant of the original pioneers of the Helena Valley (on her father’s side) and Walla Walla, WA (on her mother’s side). And true to her roots, Lucille lived her 91½ years with a pioneering, adventurous spirit.

Lucille became an angel in heaven on April 5, 2020, due to conditions related to her age and not COVID-19. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Elmer, brother Edward, brother Donald, and baby brother Royal. She is survived by her sister Birdie, and sister Vivian; numerous nieces and nephews; her daughter Jeri Lynn Piechoski (Howe) of Scottsdale, AZ; and son, Roy John Howe, Jr., of Oakland, NJ.

The love and compassion that she showed the world will not be forgotten by the loved ones she leaves behind.

A special thank you to her friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, her wonderful caregivers at HomeInstead Senior Care, and to Guiding Angels Hospice Care in Mesa, AZ, for their love and support… Lucille is HOME!

Inurnment at the IOOF Cemetery in Helena, MT, will be held at a later date.

Please visit Anderson Stevenson & Wilke Funeral Home to read her complete obituary, offer a condolence to the family, or to share a memory about Lucille.

Donations may be made in Lucille’s name to the Howe memorial at Carroll College or the Intermountain Home for Children.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.