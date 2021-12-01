Police Urge Residents To Protect Homes Against Northwest Bergen Burglars

ALERT: Windows have been smashed, doors kicked in and jewelry and cash stolen during a series of burglaries in northwest Bergen County.

Police are urging residents to keep their doors locked and security lights and cameras on.

Franklin Lakes police fielded reports between Thursday and Monday of residential burglaries on Shinnecock Trail, where a glass rear door was broken, and Lily Pond Lane, where a rear window was smashed, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

As usual, the burglar or burglars headed straight to the bedrooms, looking for cash and jewelry, he said.

Wyckoff police, meanwhile, were investigating a break-in on Timberline Drive in which the front door was kicked in.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence at the crime scenes.

Police urge citizens to call immediately whenever they see something suspicious. Waiting until after a crime has already been committed helps no one but the bad guys.

