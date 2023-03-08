JEWELRY HEIST: Second-Story Man With Ladder, Lookout Breaks Window At Hartgers In Wyckoff

Wyckoff police were awaiting a list of bling stolen by burglars who broke into Hartgers Jewelers over the weekend.

Security cameras show one of the burglars entering the Wyckoff Avenue store by climbing a ladder and breaking a window while the other remained outside as an apparent lookout around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Responding Officer Kyle Scherm found the broken window with the ladder beneath it, the lieutenant said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence after officers found no one inside.

“ The owner reported several items of jewelry and watches were taken and is currently compiling a list of stolen items,” Soto said on Wednesday, March 8. “ The Wyckoff Detective Bureau is investigating.”

Late last year, three burglars smashed their way into Devon Fine Jewelry in the Wyckoff Square shopping center barely a half-mile down the road from Hartgers.

Those intruders cleared broken glass from the front of the shop, loaded a plastic trash can with jewelry and fled, security images released by police showed.

