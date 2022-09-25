Inferno Levels Home Of Franklin Lakes School Board Member

A raging fire leveled the home of a Franklin Lakes Board of Education member.

The 2½-story, wood-frame house that Ari Donio and his wife, Eveyln, bought at the corner of Kings Point Trail and Phelps Road less than two years ago was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

A partial collapse required a defensive response, with all firefighters being kept outside.

They had the bulk of the blaze knocked down and under control within an hour.

No injuries were reported.

Heavy equipment was brought in to demolish the house after daybreak due to safety concerns.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Allendale, Midland Park, Mahwah, North Haledon, Oakland, Ramsey Waldwick and Wyckoff.

Ari Donio emigrated to the United State from Israel after serving as a captain in the Israeli Defense Forces. He works as a "senior consulting solutions engineer" and was elected to his first term with the school board in Franklin Lakes last year.

He's a member of the board's Community Relations, Special Services and Curriculum and Instruction committees.

Eveyln Donio is a wellness coach.

ALL PHOTOS: Franklin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department

