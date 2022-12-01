Bergen Restaurant Owner, 'Green Book' Actor ID'd As Victim Whose Body Was Found Dumped In Bronx

Bergen County actor and restaurant owner Frank Vallelonga Jr. was identified as the alleged overdose victim whose body was found dumped on a Bronx sidewalk earlier this week, authorities said.

Vallelonga, 60, a longtime Paramus resident more recently of Franklin Lakes, lived in a long shadow cast by his late father, Frank Sr., an actor known for his recurring role on "The Sopranos" -- and whose nickname, "Tony Lip," gave his son's Italian pasta and pizza joint its name.

According to Bronx court reports, a city man loaded the lifeless body into a vehicle owned by Vallelonga's younger brother and fellow actor Nick Vallelonga and hen dumped it on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The driver, a man named Steven Smith who police said lives in a homeless shelter, allegedly claimed that Vallelonga had died of an overdose.

Police charged him with concealment of a human corpse, grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle before a judge in Bronx Criminal Court released Smith pending court action.

Security video and witnesses identified the stolen 2021 Hyundai Elantra, with New Jersey license plates, after police were called to a Hunts Point sheet metal factory where the body was found overnight.

The body had no ID, which explains why it wasn't identified until Thursday, Dec. 1.

An investigation was continuing, the NYPD said.

Vallelonga's dad -- a onetime bouncer, bartender and general manager at Manhattan's legendary Copacabana nightclub -- famously portrayed New York mob boss Carmine Lupertazzi on "The Sopranos" and had smaller roles in "The Godfather," "Goodfellas" and "Donnie Brasco."

Frank Sr. moved the family to Paramus 50 years ago and briefly operated a pizzeria in Hackensack that he called "Frankie's Place," after his son.

The Korean War veteran was 82 when he died in 2013, roughly 14 years after his wife, and Frank Jr.'s mother, Dolores.

Frank Jr. had a role in "Green Book," the Academy Award-winning best picture of 2019 about his dad. He also made an appearance on "The Sopranos."

His Tony Lip's Italian Restaurant and Pizza was located in the Urban Farms Shopping Center, with Market Basket and several other retail businesses and eateries, on Franklin Lake Road in Franklin Lakes.

Vallelonga previously lived in Maywood and had a Shore house at Vision Beach in Seaside Heights, records show.

