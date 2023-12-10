Murder In Franklin Lakes: Son Charged With Killing 87-Year-Old Father, Multiple Weapons Seized

David Allen Hagal, 60, was quickly taken into custody after borough police called to the home on Haddon Place near Route 208 found the body of George J. Hagal shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, authorities said.

The younger Hagal was charged with murder and illegal possession counts involving two different types of weapons, records show.

Exactly how his father was killed has yet to officially be determined by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, which intends to conduct an autopsy on Monday.

The elder Hagal, a grandfather of six, lost his wife of 63 years, Elaine, just this past April. They'd lived in Franklin Lakes for more than 40 years and attended St. Elizabeth’s RC Church in Wyckoff.

The prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit is running the patricide investigation with assistance from borough police, the ME's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Meanwhile, David Hagal remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes and receive free news updates.