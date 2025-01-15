The restaurant, owned by Cruz Herrera, 47, and her husband, Miguel Almazan, 48, have opened in the same strip mall as their Wilkes Deli on Ramapo Valley Road in Oakland.

For Cruz, the opening marks the culmination of years of hard work and a vision rooted in her family’s heritage.

Herrera and Almazan, who live in Pequannock with their daughter Deisy, 24, have been a staple in the local business community. Miguel took over at Wilkes Deli in Oakland about a decade ago (and after 30 years of working there), and later opened a Glen Rock location. But Cruz had her sights set on something more: a restaurant showcasing the authentic flavors of her childhood in Mexico.

“My mom always wanted to name her daughter Guadalupe,” said Deisy, who works full-time as an accountant and helps run Lupitas. “But when she had me, my dad named me instead. She said, ‘When I open my restaurant, I’ll call it Guadalupe.’ Lupitas is a nickname for Guadalupe.”

For two years, Cruz tested the waters by offering homemade Mexican takeout specials every Thursday at Wilkes Deli. The response was overwhelming. “It became one of the busiest days for the deli,” Deisy said. “The community loved it, and that’s when we knew we had to make it happen.”

The opportunity to lease a space came unexpectedly. A real estate agent approached Miguel about a spot vacated by a pizza place, and he jumped at the chance. But just days later, Miguel suffered a heart attack on April 8, 2024. Deisy rushed him to the hospital, where he underwent two surgeries.

“It was our busiest day—Mexican special day—and my dad didn’t want to stop working,” she said. Miguel is the backbone of the family business, and they were terrified at the thought of moving forward without him.

Miguel’s recovery delayed the restaurant’s opening, as did issues with septic systems, but the family rallied. With the support of landlords and the community, Lupitas Cocina finally opened its doors in December 2024.

The menu at Lupitas reflects a blend of family recipes and health-conscious choices, inspired by Miguel’s health journey. Deisy, who helped design the menu, added Miguel’s Bowl—a low-cholesterol, low-sodium option. “It’s harder to find meals like that when we go out, so I wanted to make sure we offered it,” she said.

The restaurant serves traditional Mexican dishes like enchiladas, tacos, burrito bowls, and Cruz’s specialties including arroz con leche and chiles verdes. Every item is made fresh daily, with the goal of bringing authentic home-cooked flavors to the community.

“My mom didn’t even like cooking when she first came to the U.S.,” Deisy shared. “She had to learn when she got here, calling her mom and mother-in-law in Mexico for help. Now, people ask for her specials without even knowing what’s on the menu—they just know it’s going to be good.”

Opening Lupitas has been a family affair, with uncles and relatives pitching in to help with heavy lifting while Miguel focuses on lighter tasks. “Whenever we open a business, the whole family comes together,” Deisy said. “It’s been a core memory for me—cleaning, setting up, and supporting each other.”

The family’s passion and resilience shine through in every detail, from the name on the sign to the meals on the plate. “We’re trying to change misconceptions about Mexican food,” Deisy explained. “This isn’t fast food—it’s what you’d find on the streets of Mexico City.”

Lupitas Cocina is takeout only... for now. Click here for the menu, or stop by.

