Local Listing: See Inside $2.95M Custom-Built Wyckoff Home

Located at 469 Fairfield Road in Wyckoff, the home hit the market just last week. The listing agents are Adam DeFino and Anthony Donato of DeFino & Company.

According to the listing, the custom home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A saltwater pool, gourmet kitchen, a vaulted ceiling family room with french doors overlooking the backyard and a first-floor bedroom with a private bathroom are among the homes luxuries.

A primary suite and three other oversized bedrooms "round out" the upstairs, not to mention a fully-finished basement replete with a full kitchen and bar, family room, house gym with sliding glass doors, and a bonus bedroom.

