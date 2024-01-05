Christine Grogan, Wyckoff Resident, Dies After Three-Year ALS Battle

A special education teacher, Grogan worked as director of the Epic School in Paramus and for the Learners' Compass in Tenafly, according to her obituary. Grogan was devoted to helping people diagnosed with autism.

Grogan was married to Christopher Grogan, a Glen Ridge police officer. The Glen Ridge Police Benevolent Association has established a fundraiser to assist with funeral costs. As of Friday, Jan. 5, more than $10,000 has been raised.

Aside from her husband, Grogan is survived by her two children, Julia and Jack, who were her "passion and delight," her obituary reads. She is also survived by her parents, Bill and Linda, her brother, and other family members and friends, according to her obituary.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 at the Wyckoff Reformed Church, her obituary reads.

