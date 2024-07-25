Woman Hospitalized After Snake Bite In Hunterdon County: Njsp

At 9:59 a.m., police responded to a report of an animal bite at a residence on County Road 519 in Kingwood Township, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Police found a 25-year-old woman who had sustained minor injuries from a snake bite and she was transported to an area hospital, Lebron said. The incident remains under investigation, Lebron said.

