Woman Hospitalized After Snake Bite In Hunterdon County: Njsp

A 25-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bitten by a snake in Hunterdon County on Wednesday, July 24, authorities said.

A gartersnake

 Photo Credit: Paul Benjunas/DEEP Wildlife Division (file photo)
Sam Barron

At 9:59 a.m., police responded to a report of an animal bite at a residence on County Road 519 in Kingwood Township, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Police found a 25-year-old woman who had sustained minor injuries from a snake bite and she was transported to an area hospital, Lebron said. The incident remains under investigation, Lebron said.

