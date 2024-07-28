Fair 86°

Hollow-Point Ammo, Mags Seized After DUI Driver's Pursuit-Crash On Route 78: Police

A 20-year-old Allentown man was arrested after police seized a firearm, hollow-point bullets, and more after a pursuit-crash on Route 78 in New Jersey, authorities said.

Trouble began for Franniel Reyes Saturday morning, July 27, when a New Jersey State Police trooper attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop in the eastbound lanes for a moving violation at Exit 7 in Bloomsbury, NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

A short time later, another trooper not involved in the initial stop saw the vehicle disabled due to a crash on State Highway 173, according to Marchan. 

Reyes was seen by a trooper getting out of the disabled vehicle and fleeing on foot. With help of other troopers, they found him a short time later. 

Reyes was arrested, and further investigation determined he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Marchan said. 

A search of the vehicle turned up ghost gun, high-capacity magazines, and hollow-point ammunition, according to the sergeant. 

Reyes was charged with eluding, obstruction, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of high-capacity magazines, hollow point ammunition, and possession of a ghost gun. He was lodged in Warren County Jail pending a detention hearing. 

