Animals Rescued After Trailer Crashes Into Hunterdon County Barn: Authorities

Numerous animals had to be rescued after an 18-wheeler crashed into a barn in Hunterdon County on Monday, July 22, authorities said.

A trailer crashed into a barn in Readington.

 Photo Credit: Whitehouse Rescue Squad
Sam Barron

At 9 a.m., the Whitehouse Rescue Squad in Readington responded to a report of a tractor crashing into a barn, they said in a release. The trailer of an 18-wheeler broke free from a tractor, overturning and then striking the barn, first responders said.

Numerous animals were inside and crews removed chickens, goats and other birds from the structure to a safe location, outside a potential collapse zone, first responders said.

Station Road was closed for several hours between Route 523 and Stanton Mountain Road as firefighters remained on scene, first responders said.

