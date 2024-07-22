Animals Rescued After Trailer Crashes Into Hunterdon County Barn: Authorities

At 9 a.m., the Whitehouse Rescue Squad in Readington responded to a report of a tractor crashing into a barn, they said in a release. The trailer of an 18-wheeler broke free from a tractor, overturning and then striking the barn, first responders said.

Numerous animals were inside and crews removed chickens, goats and other birds from the structure to a safe location, outside a potential collapse zone, first responders said.

Station Road was closed for several hours between Route 523 and Stanton Mountain Road as firefighters remained on scene, first responders said.

