Westfield Law Firm CFO Embezzled $1.5 Million, Faces Five Years In Prison : State AG

John Dunlea pleaded guilty on Wednesday, May 8, to two counts of theft by deception and five counts of failure to pay taxes, New Jersey Attorney General Platkin said.

Dunlea admitted to misappropriating $1.5 million from the law firm of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter by paying himself excess compensation, Platkin said. Between Jan. 2017 and Dec. 2022, Dunlea paid himself $1.2 million and misled the firm into paying his personal credit card charges for flights, hotels and restaurant outings, totaling $355,256.

Dunlea also failed to pay $22,568 in income taxes for four years, Platkin said. Dunlea must pay restitution to the law firm and the state Division of Taxation, Platkin said.

