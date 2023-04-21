'We're Really Proud Of Her': Kenilworth Cartwheeler Captures Hearts

Mattea, a 6-year-old Kenilworth kindergartener has been responsible for the cartwheel seen around the world as millions have been enthralled by her unique way of playing teeball.

The cartwheel occurred on Saturday, April 8, at Mattea's first teeball game of the season for the Kenilworth Rockhounds. Mattea had gotten really into gymnastics and had spent months working on her cartwheels. When she started gymnastics last November, Mattea couldn't do a cartwheel, so she set up her own training schedule and became diligent about practicing.

"Any opportunity she has, she shows them off," DiGiorlamo said about her daughter. "She tries to do cartwheels everywhere. She's a trip."

After he posted the video on Instagram, he started hearing from friends who were seeing it on TikTok, and suddenly Mattea saw herself on TV, being featured on "Good Morning America", ESPN, and "The Today Show."

DiGiorlamo said she was just hoping her gymnastics teacher saw the video so she can be on a gymnastics performance team.

DiGiorlamo said the whole thing has been surreal and left his head spinning with all the attention Mattea has received.

"I'm glad she's making a lot of people smile," DiGiorlamo said. "She has such a unique personality. She's happy, playful and kind. She's not scared of the moment. We're really proud of her."

Mattea's next teeball game is Saturday, April 22 and DiGiorlamo said the cartwheels will be expected. Mattea will also be wearing her signature pink helmet and pink hoodie.

A diehard New York Yankees fan, DiGiorlamo said he wouldn't mind seeing baseball players bust out her maneuver.

"They've been trying a lot of rule changes to grow the sport," DiGiorlamo said. "Maybe they need some extra pizzaz and flair."

