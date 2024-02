Officers responded to a single-car accident on Wabeno Avenue and arrested a 35-year-old Stewartsville man for driving while intoxicated, following an on-scene investigation, police said on Facebook.

While the man, who police did not identify, was in custody, he assaulted an officer and was charged with aggravated assault and obstructing the administration of law, police said.

