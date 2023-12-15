A Few Clouds 34°

Vehicle Fire Shuts Portion Of Route 78

A car fire shut a portion of Route 78 early Friday, Dec. 15.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
It happened on the westbound side of the highway, west of Exit 45 in Berkeley Heights.

According to the NJDOT, two left lanes were closed.

