Vehicle Fire Shuts Portion Of Route 78

It happened on the westbound side of the highway, west of Exit 45 in Berkeley Heights.
According to the NJDOT, two left lanes were closed.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.
A car fire shut a portion of Route 78 early Friday, Dec. 15.
It happened on the westbound side of the highway, west of Exit 45 in Berkeley Heights.
According to the NJDOT, two left lanes were closed.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE