A serious crash closed the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway in Union County Monday afternoon.

A vehicle went off the roadway at Exit 135 to Central Avenue in Clark around 4:15 p.m., 511nj.org reports.

A medevac was requested to the scene and one entrapment was reported, initial reports show.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

