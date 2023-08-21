These High Schools Ranked Top 10 In New Jersey, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in New Jersey” report.

No. 1 - High Technology High School, Monmouth County

No. 2 - The Academy for Math, Science & Engineering, Morris County

No. 3 - Bergen County Academies

No. 4 - Biotechnology High School, Monmouth County

No. 5 - Union County Magnet High School

No. 6 - Academy for Information Technology, Union County

No. 7 - Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science, Ocean County

No. 8 - Bergen County Tech

No. 9 - Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics & Engineering

No. 10 - Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School, Hudson County

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+.

High Tech HS earned an A+ in academics, teachers, college prep, and administration, a B+ in diversity, and a B- in clubs and activities. It was ranked No. 2 in the state by Niche for best teachers and college prep.

Niche's list of best public high schools is based on an analysis of academic and student life from U.S. Department of Education data, its website says. College data, test scores, and ratings from Niche users are also considered.

