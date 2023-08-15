Teen Sexually Assaulted Rahway Woman: Authorities

At 11 a.m., Rahway police responded to the 2000 block of Elizabeth Avenue and met with a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted by Finis, who entered her residence unlawfully, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Rahway Police Director Nicholas G. Breiner said.

Finis was charged with sexual assault in the second degree and criminal trespassing in the fourth degree, Daniel and Breiner said.. He is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey after turning himself into police in Staten Island, Daniel and Breiner said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit Detective Craig Famoso at 908-578-1036 or Rahway Police Department Detective Anthony Tilton at 732-827-2146.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.