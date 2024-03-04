Summit Supports 'Superhero Sam's' Fight Against Leukemia

The Summit five-year-old was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last week, right before his sixth birthday. A fundraiser has been created to assist his family with the financial burden of treatment and allow his parents, Yan and Katie to take time off work to be by his side. As of Monday, March 4, more than $95,000 has been raised.

"To know the Davydovs is to love them," Jamie Nanfara, who organized the fundraiser, said. "They are a kind, generous, and thoughtful family who have always been there for others in times of need.."

Sam, who goes by "Sammy Sunshine" or "Superhero Sam" is a big brother to Rafi, 3 and Nate, 1 and is known for his compassion and kindness, Nanfara said.

Sam "is already proving his strength, courage, and cheerful disposition as he begins treatment," Nanfara said. "His big heart and gentle soul are a testament to the incredible love and support provided by his family."

To keep up with Sam's progress, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

