Snow Showers Possible For Some As Winter Lingers Into Spring In Northeast

The temperatures are only going to get colder as spring gets closer (Tuesday, March 19), bringing a chance of snow and snow squalls for some in the Northeast.

"After a mild start to the weekend, temperatures will trend to a bit chillier than the historical average from Sunday to Wednesday of this week," an AccuWeather report reads.

"New York City will have multiple days with highs in the mid- to upper 40s, compared to a historical average near 50 degrees this week."

St. Patrick's Day will have a high near 55 with a slight chance of showers in the morning, and reach a low of 33 at night, the National Weather Service says.

Monday, March 18 will be slightly cooler and cloudy with a high of 47. The morning will be cold and windy.

According to AccuWeather, snow showers are possible Monday in the northwestern most part of New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania.

The NWS says Tuesday, March 19, is expected to be sunny with a high of 44. Snow showers are possible at night in Sussex and Warren counties in New Jersey, and across the Lehigh Valley.

Greater Pittsburgh could see snow any time between Sunday night and Wednesday night, the NWS says.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 50, but temps are expected to plummet under 30 at night.

