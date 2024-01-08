A Few Clouds 36°

Snow Delay In New Jersey

The New Jersey school district in the town that got the most snow in the state over the weekend, and some in those around it, will operate on a delayed schedule Monday, Jan. 8.

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

"All Sussex-Wantage Regional Schools will have a 90 minute delayed opening tomorrow Monday January 8th," the district announced on its website. "Morning care is closed. Use emergency snow bus stops if assigned one both morning and afternoon."

Parts of Wantage saw 12 or 13 inches of snow over the weekend, according to local weather observers and the National Weather Service.

Other area districts are also on a delayed schedule.

  • Newton Public Schools, where about 10 inches of snow fell, will also have a delayed opening, its website says.
  • Sparta, which saw about 5.5 inches, will operate on a 2-hour delayed opening.

  • Montague Schools, where more than 10 inches fell, will operate on a 2-hour schedule.

  • West Milford Schools, which saw just more than 4 inches, will operate on a delayed schedule.

