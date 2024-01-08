"All Sussex-Wantage Regional Schools will have a 90 minute delayed opening tomorrow Monday January 8th," the district announced on its website. "Morning care is closed. Use emergency snow bus stops if assigned one both morning and afternoon."

Parts of Wantage saw 12 or 13 inches of snow over the weekend, according to local weather observers and the National Weather Service.

Other area districts are also on a delayed schedule.

Newton Public Schools, where about 10 inches of snow fell, will also have a delayed opening, its website says.

Sparta, which saw about 5.5 inches, will operate on a 2-hour delayed opening.

Montague Schools, where more than 10 inches fell, will operate on a 2-hour schedule.

West Milford Schools, which saw just more than 4 inches, will operate on a delayed schedule.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.