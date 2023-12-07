Snow Could Disrupt Travel Across New Jersey

Snow was already falling in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos as of 7:30 a.m., but according to the National Weather Service, flurries were headed into New Jersey.

The best chance of snow was being forecast in the north and northwestern counties of New Jersey. There was a smaller chance along the Jersey Shore.

Accumulations were possible but no more than an inch, the NWS said. Snowfall was expected to stop by the early afternoon.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 37. Temps were expected to drop to 28 this evening.

Friday, Dec. 8 will be mostly sunny with a high near 46.

