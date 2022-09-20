Large Fight, Shooting Puts Hillside School On Lockdown: Police

Three people were arrested after a large fight and shooting that placed Hillside High School on lockdown — after students were dismissed — until 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, authorities said.

Police were called to the incident at Liberty Ave and Ryan Street around 3 p.m., Chief Vincent Ricciardi said. Due to the proximity of the incident to the school, and that students were still inside, a school lockdown was ordered.

A shell casing and other evidence were recovered, along with a gun around 5 p.m., when the lockdown was lifted.

The shooter was identified as a 17-year-old boy from Bloomfield, police said. A 17-year-old boy from Irvington and 19-year-old man from Hillside were also arrested.

The Union County Sheriff's K-9 and crime scene units assisted

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.