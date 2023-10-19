Roselle Man Possessed Illegal Handgun: Linden PD

At 10 p.m. officers responded to Dill Avenue and Adams Street following the activation of a gunshot detection device, police. Officers saw Wazir Davis walking from the area and attempted to stop him, but Davis ignored them and ran across the street into an apartment building.

Linden police were joined by Roselle police and they followed Davis into the building, officers said. Davis was taken into custody following a brief struggle, police said. After arresting him, police discovered Davis had multiple warrants from Union and Roselle.

Davis was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest and other firearms charges, police said. He was remanded to Essex County Jail pending a court appearance, police said.

