Ray Liotta, Union Native, Receives Posthumous Emmy Nomination

Liotta received a Primetime Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his work on the TV show "Black Bird" it was announced on Wednesday, July 12. Liotta died of a heart attack last May while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic.

"Black Bird", which airs on Apple TV+, is a crime drama based on the autobiographical novel "In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption."

The "Goodfellas" star who graduated from Union High School in 1973, previously won an Emmy in 2005 for his work on "ER."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.