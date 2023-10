On Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 2:50 p.m., Union County police responded to the Squires Island section of Rahway Park on River Park and found a woman who said she had been touched inappropriately by Hagans while walking through the park, officers said.

Hagans was arrested at his residence and was placed in the Union County Jail, where he remains pending a court proceeding, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.