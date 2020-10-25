Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
VIDEO: Firefighters Battle 4-Alarm Kenilworth Blaze

Cecilia Levine
A Four alarm fire heavily damaged a steel mill in Kenilworth in the early morning hours of Oct. 25.
A Four alarm fire heavily damaged a steel mill in Kenilworth in the early morning hours of Oct. 25. Video Credit: ALL COUNTY NEWS

Firefighters from several agencies battled a four-alarm fire that broke out overnight Saturday at a steel mill in Kenilworth.

The Blue Blade Steel building at 123 N. 8th St. was heavily damaged, police said. A cause had not been determined as of Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m., and brought firefighters from Kenilworth, Elizabeth, Cranford, Union, Springfield, and Hillside to the scene.

The blaze was under control approximately two hours later.

No injuries were reported.

