US Marshals Nab Newark Man For 2021 Elizabeth Murder: Prosecutor

Members of the US Marshals Service arrested a 25-year-old Newark man early Tuesday, Feb. 1, wanted in an August 2021 shooting death of an Elizabeth man over the summer, authorities announced.

Jefferson Louis, 25, has been accused of gunning down Archeley Brizard, 26, in a vehicle near Jefferson Park on Aug. 4 around 12:30 p.m., Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

Brizard was found by police having suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Julie Peterman, who is prosecuting the case.

Louis was identified as the suspect and was charged in October 2021, following an investigation led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and the Elizabeth Police Department.

After a months-long manhunt, members of the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force found Louis at an apartment in Newark and arrested him early Feb. 1. He was being housed in the County Jail pending a first appearance.

Louis was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective Charles Clement at 908-577-6489 or Elizabeth Police Detective Paul Tillotson at 908-447-6711.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and the Union County Police Department Firearms ID Unit assisted with the investigation.

