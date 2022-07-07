Union County Man Confesses To GF's Murder: Prosecutor

A Union County man is facing 30 years in prison after admitting in court to killing his teenage girlfriend, authorities said.

Jamar Webber, 21 of Union, pleaded guilty Tuesday, July 5, to first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Malikah Taylor, of Newark, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

Taylor was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds by Union police officers who responded to a home in the 2100 block of Melrose Parkway near the corner of Hillcrest Terrace North on March 7, 2021, the prosecutor said.

Taylor was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where she was pronounced dead around 8 a.m., Daniel said.

His sentencing has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23.

