Breaking News: Police Investigate Video Of Students Assaulting Boy With Autism In NJ Park
Trenton Sex Offender Accused Of Strangling, Sexually Assaulting Elizabeth Woman In Her Home

Cecilia Levine
Sylvester Meyers
Sylvester Meyers Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

A Trenton man formerly registered as sex offender was accused of sexually assaulting and strangling an Elizabeth woman in her home, authorities said Monday.

Sylvester Meyers, 37, was arrested last Thursday in Middlesex County in connection with the Aug. 31 incident, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Department Chief Giacomo Sacca and Director Earl Graves jointly announced.

He was charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree aggravated assault by strangulation.

Meyers was registered online as a sex offender in 2004, records show.

Union County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Desimone is prosecuting the case.

A first appearance and detention hearing were scheduled in Union County Superior Court.

Convictions on second-degree criminal charges are commonly punishable by 5 to 10 years in state prison, with third-degree crimes yielding terms of 3 to 5 years.

Anyone with information about this matter or any other activities on the part of Meyers is being urged to contact Elizabeth Police Department Detective Jennifer Perez at 908-558-2013. Suspected criminal activity can also be reported via the Union County Crime Stoppers; tips can be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

