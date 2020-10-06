Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
TRAGIC: Authorities ID 4 Dead In Elizabeth Fire Including 3 Kids Who Tried Escaping

Cecilia Levine
Merlin Vazquez is critical following a fire that killed her daughter, her daughter's friend, a third child and another woman in Elizabeth. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME/Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309
At the scene Photo Credit: dts_jayy_ Instagram user
At the scene Photo Credit: Johnayris_02 Instagram

Two more victims -- a woman and child -- were found dead the day after an Elizabeth fire that killed two young girls and left one woman in critical condition, authorities said.

The fire started at a soda machine inside the commercial building at 871 Elizabeth Ave., in Elizabeth around 6 p.m. Monday, according to city spokeswoman Kelly Martins.

Victims tried getting out of the back door on a second floor, but were trapped due to a locked gate. 

Merlin Vasquez, 36, was critically injured while her daughter, Daniela Marquez, 8, died. Daniela's friend, Elizabeth Correas, 11, was also killed. Elizabeth and Daniela were pronounced dead Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, the bodies of Paola Marquez, 10, and Candida Martinez-Del Reyes, 41, were recovered from the building, Martins said.

A GoFundMe for Vazquez had raised more than $3,900 as of Tuesday morning.

The fire reached five alarms in less than an hour, and was declared under control at 9:25 p.m.

