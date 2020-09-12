Teen Bicyclist Pinned Under Car, Airlifted In Union County Crash

A teenage boy was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a car and subsequently pinned under it in Fanwood Saturday morning.

The 14-year-old was struck at the intersection of La Grande Avenue and Helen Street around 10:10 a.m., initial reports show.

The boy was pinned on his stomach and then extricated before being flown to a nearby hospital in a State Police helicopter, NJ.com reports. His condition was unknown as of 12:40 p.m.

Fanwood and Scotch Plains rescue squads and Fanwood police responded.

