Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Suspect Shot By Federal Agent Outside Union County Ruby Tuesday, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was hospitalized after being shot by a federal agent Wednesday in Union County, authorities said.

The incident involved an agent from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force and occurred outside of a Ruby Tuesday in Elizabeth around 4:20 p.m., local officials said.

The individual was hospitalized for treatment and no law enforcement officers were hurt, local police and DEA Spokesman Special Agent Timothy McMahon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

