Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

State Police: Union County Crash With Serious Injury Shuts Down Garden State Parkway

Valerie Musson
Email me
NorthSTAR Air Medical Helicopter (NJSP)
NorthSTAR Air Medical Helicopter (NJSP) Photo Credit: NorthSTAR Air Medical Helicopter

Three southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway remained closed for an investigation following a crash with serious injuries in Union County Thursday morning, state police said.

The crash occurred near milepost 134.8 in Clark shortly after 9:30 a.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

All north and southbound lanes were temporarily closed for a Medevac transport, Goez said.

The three right southbound lanes remained closed for the investigation as of 12 p.m., Goez said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

