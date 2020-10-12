State Police: Union County Crash With Serious Injury Shuts Down Garden State Parkway

Three southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway remained closed for an investigation following a crash with serious injuries in Union County Thursday morning, state police said.

The crash occurred near milepost 134.8 in Clark shortly after 9:30 a.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

All north and southbound lanes were temporarily closed for a Medevac transport, Goez said.

The three right southbound lanes remained closed for the investigation as of 12 p.m., Goez said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

